SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Juniper Networks After 1.25% Loss

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $24.25 to a high of $24.51. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $24.37 on volume of 1.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Juniper Networks has traded in a range of $22.42 to $28.77 and is now at $24.29, 8% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

