SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Jpmorgan Chase After 2.25% Loss

Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $130.80 to a high of $132.57. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $134.92 on volume of 4.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Jpmorgan Chase share prices have been bracketed by a low of $98.09 and a high of $140.76 and are now at $132.30, 35% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

