SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Jones Lang Lasal After 5.39% Loss

Jones Lang Lasal (NYSE:JLL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $162.15 to a high of $176.05. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $170.71 on volume of 166,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Jones Lang Lasal has traded in a range of $124.01 to $178.55 and is now at $167.13, 35% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

