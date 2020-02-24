SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Johnson&Johnson After 2.11% Loss

Johnson&Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $146.15 to a high of $149.00. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $147.40 on volume of 3.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Johnson&Johnson have traded between a low of $126.10 and a high of $154.50 and are now at $146.58, which is 16% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.5% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

