SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Jabil Inc After 2.00% Loss

Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $38.79 to a high of $39.74. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $39.89 on volume of 241,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Jabil Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $44.20 and a 52-week low of $24.50 and are now trading 60% above that low price at $39.18 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

