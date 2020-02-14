SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Itt Inc After 1.13% Loss

Itt Inc (NYSE:ITT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $67.93 to a high of $69.72. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $68.86 on volume of 210,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Itt Inc have traded between a low of $52.87 and a high of $75.56 and are now at $69.43, which is 31% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.24% higher and 0.06% lower over the past week, respectively.

