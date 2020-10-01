SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Invacare Corp After 4.13% Loss

Invacare Corp (NYSE:IVC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $8.32 to a high of $8.88. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $8.76 on volume of 140,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Invacare Corp has traded in a range of $4.13 to $11.63 and is now at $8.47, 105% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.0%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Invacare Corp on August 8th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $5.89. Since that recommendation, shares of Invacare Corp have risen 50.2%. We continue to monitor IVC for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.