SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of International Ga After 1.10% Loss

International Ga (NYSE:IGT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $14.33 to a high of $14.49. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $14.38 on volume of 168,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

International Ga share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $17.85 and a 52-week low of $11.32 and are now trading 27% above that low price at $14.33 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of International Ga on September 11th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $13.87. Since that recommendation, shares of International Ga have risen 4.5%. We continue to monitor IGT for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.