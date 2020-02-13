SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Intelsat Sa After 3.65% Loss

Intelsat Sa (NYSE:I) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $3.12 to a high of $3.33. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $3.25 on volume of 2.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Intelsat Sa share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $27.05 and a 52-week low of $2.61 and are now trading 26% above that low price at $3.29 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.4%.

