SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Intelsat Sa After 21.92% Loss

Intelsat Sa (NYSE:I) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $3.91 to a high of $4.97. Yesterday, the shares fell 21.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $5.60 on volume of 13.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Intelsat Sa and will alert subscribers who have I in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

In the past 52 weeks, Intelsat Sa share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $3.91 and a high of $27.05 and are now at $4.24. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.97% lower and 10.45% lower over the past week, respectively.