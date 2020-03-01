SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Ingersoll-Rand After 1.26% Loss

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $132.14 to a high of $133.74. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $132.65 on volume of 202,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Ingersoll-Rand share prices have been bracketed by a low of $89.09 and a high of $138.33 and are now at $132.66, 49% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.7% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.