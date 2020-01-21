SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Incyte Corp After 1.88% Loss

Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $79.06 to a high of $80.25. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $80.05 on volume of 289,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Incyte Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $64.40 and a high of $96.79 and are now at $79.20, 23% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Incyte Corp on December 23rd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $89.53. Since that call, shares of Incyte Corp have fallen 10.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.