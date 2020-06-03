SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Illumina Inc After 1.80% Loss

Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $265.96 to a high of $275.82. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $270.72 on volume of 427,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Illumina Inc has traded in a range of $252.43 to $380.76 and is now at $269.50, 7% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Illumina Inc and will alert subscribers who have ILMN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.