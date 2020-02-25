SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Illinois Tool Wo After 1.26% Loss

Illinois Tool Wo (NYSE:ITW) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $180.08 to a high of $184.23. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $183.00 on volume of 475,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Illinois Tool Wo share prices have been bracketed by a low of $136.92 and a high of $190.85 and are now at $180.80, 32% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.4% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Illinois Tool Wo and will alert subscribers who have ITW in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.