MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Idex Corp After 4.31% Loss

Written on Thu, 01/30/2020 - 12:51pm
By Shiri Gupta

Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $158.69 to a high of $162.19. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $168.50 on volume of 463,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Idex Corp have traded between a low of $130.00 and a high of $176.70 and are now at $164.60, which is 27% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.3% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Idex Corp and will alert subscribers who have IEX in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Keywords: rebounders idex corp

Ticker(s): IEX

Contact Shiri Gupta

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.