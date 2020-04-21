SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Ibm After 4.78% Loss

Ibm (NYSE:IBM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $112.06 to a high of $115.67. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $114.42 on volume of 7.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Ibm share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $158.75 and the current low of $0.00 and are currently at $0.00 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Ibm and will alert subscribers who have IBM in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.