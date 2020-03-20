SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Ibm After 3.48% Loss

Ibm (NYSE:IBM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $96.17 to a high of $100.99. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $97.10 on volume of 4.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Ibm has traded in a range of $95.00 to $158.75 and is now at $97.39, 3% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.8%.

