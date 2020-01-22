SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Huntington Ingal After 1.55% Loss

Huntington Ingal (NYSE:HII) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $273.71 to a high of $277.08. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $274.78 on volume of 67,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Huntington Ingal has traded in a range of $193.53 to $279.71 and is now at $274.17, 42% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.31% higher and 0.72% higher over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Huntington Ingal on October 24th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $218.52. Since that recommendation, shares of Huntington Ingal have risen 27.5%. We continue to monitor HII for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.