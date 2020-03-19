SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Huntington Banc After 2.85% Loss

Huntington Banc (NASDAQ:HBAN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $6.86 to a high of $7.60. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $7.45 on volume of 7.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Huntington Banc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $15.63 and the current low of $6.86 and are currently at $7.50 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 3%.

