SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Humana Inc After 5.76% Loss

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $350.22 to a high of $355.94. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $363.32 on volume of 461,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Humana Inc has traded in a range of $225.65 to $385.00 and is now at $348.26, 54% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.8% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.