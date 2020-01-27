SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Humana Inc After 2.73% Loss

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $349.06 to a high of $352.86. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $354.19 on volume of 424,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Humana Inc on October 15th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $273.36. Since that recommendation, shares of Humana Inc have risen 30.6%. We continue to monitor HUM for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Humana Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $376.39 and a 52-week low of $225.65 and are now trading 56% above that low price at $351.21 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.1%.