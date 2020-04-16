SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Hp Inc After 1.47% Loss

Hp Inc (NYSE:HPQ) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $14.77 to a high of $15.08. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $15.03 on volume of 4.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Hp Inc have traded between a low of $12.54 and a high of $23.93 and are now at $14.89, which is 19% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.9%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Hp Inc and will alert subscribers who have HPQ in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.