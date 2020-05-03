SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Houghton Mifflin After 5.34% Loss

Houghton Mifflin (NASDAQ:HMHC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $4.63 to a high of $5.24. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $5.10 on volume of 510,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Houghton Mifflin have traded between a low of $4.49 and a high of $8.47 and are now at $5.33, which is 19% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

