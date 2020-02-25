SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Host Hotels & Re After 3.23% Loss

Host Hotels & Re (NYSE:HST) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $15.94 to a high of $16.51. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $16.68 on volume of 3.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Host Hotels & Re share prices have been bracketed by a low of $15.51 and a high of $20.35 and are now at $15.95, 3% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.21% lower and 0.3% lower over the past week, respectively.