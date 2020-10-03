SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Hormel Foods Crp After 2.51% Loss

Hormel Foods Crp (NYSE:HRL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $42.01 to a high of $44.34. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $42.68 on volume of 1.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Hormel Foods Crp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $37.00 and a high of $48.86 and are now at $42.18, 14% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

