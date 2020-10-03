MySmarTrend
SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Hormel Foods Crp After 2.51% Loss

Written on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 1:06pm
By James Quinn

Hormel Foods Crp (NYSE:HRL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $42.01 to a high of $44.34. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $42.68 on volume of 1.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Hormel Foods Crp and will alert subscribers who have HRL in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Hormel Foods Crp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $48.86 and a 52-week low of $37.00 and are now trading 14% above that low price at $42.18 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

