SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Honeywell Intl After 8.79% Loss

Honeywell Intl (NYSE:HON) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $124.01 to a high of $143.23. Yesterday, the shares fell 8.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $134.44 on volume of 2.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Honeywell Intl on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $175.50. Since that call, shares of Honeywell Intl have fallen 14.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Over the past year, Honeywell Intlhas traded in a range of $124.01 to $184.06 and are now at $137.79. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.5%.