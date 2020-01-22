MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Hexcel Corp After 1.53% Loss

Written on Wed, 01/22/2020 - 1:01pm
By Nick Russo

Hexcel Corp (NYSE:HXL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $75.42 to a high of $77.32. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $76.94 on volume of 312,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Hexcel Corp. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Hexcel Corp in search of a potential trend change.

Hexcel Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $87.00 and a 52-week low of $60.84 and are now trading 25% above that low price at $76.24 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Keywords: rebounders hexcel corp

Ticker(s): HXL

Contact Nick Russo

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.