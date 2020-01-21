SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Hewlett Packa After 1.56% Loss

Hewlett Packa (NYSE:HPE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $14.74 to a high of $15.14. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $14.98 on volume of 5.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Hewlett Packa on November 27th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $15.88. Since that call, shares of Hewlett Packa have fallen 4.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Hewlett Packa have traded between a low of $12.52 and a high of $17.59 and are now at $14.97, which is 20% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.6%.