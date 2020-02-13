SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Herbalife Ltd After 2.36% Loss

Herbalife Ltd (NYSE:HLF) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $38.30 to a high of $40.52. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $39.89 on volume of 315,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Herbalife Ltd share prices have been bracketed by a low of $33.62 and a high of $58.69 and are now at $39.70, 18% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

