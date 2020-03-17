SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Healthequity Inc After 4.33% Loss

Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $36.48 to a high of $42.99. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $42.03 on volume of 1.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Healthequity Inc on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $74.63. Since that call, shares of Healthequity Inc have fallen 40.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Over the past year, Healthequity Inchas traded in a range of $36.48 to $88.78 and are now at $42.24. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.1%.