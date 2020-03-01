SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Harley-Davidson After 1.51% Loss

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $36.28 to a high of $36.85. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $37.31 on volume of 290,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Harley-Davidson share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $41.40 and a 52-week low of $30.17 and are now trading 21% above that low price at $36.46 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

