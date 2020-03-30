SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Hanesbrands Inc After 4.27% Loss

Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $7.65 to a high of $8.27. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $7.70 on volume of 4.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Hanesbrands Inc share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $7.65 and a high of $19.10 and are now at $7.80. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.3%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Hanesbrands Inc on January 10th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $13.84. Since that call, shares of Hanesbrands Inc have fallen 40.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.