SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Halliburton Co After 1.01% Loss

Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $23.44 to a high of $23.66. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $23.47 on volume of 4.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Halliburton Co on November 5th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $21.13. Since that recommendation, shares of Halliburton Co have risen 12.4%. We continue to monitor HAL for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Over the past year, Halliburton Co has traded in a range of $16.97 to $32.71 and is now at $23.38, 38% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.