SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Habit Restaura-A After 1.34% Loss

Habit Restaura-A (NASDAQ:HABT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $10.57 to a high of $10.79. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $10.73 on volume of 84,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Habit Restaura-A on October 31st, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $10.10. Since that recommendation, shares of Habit Restaura-A have risen 6.7%. We continue to monitor HABT for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Over the past year, Habit Restaura-A has traded in a range of $7.80 to $14.16 and is now at $10.63, 36% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.4%.