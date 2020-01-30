SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Grubhub Inc After 1.95% Loss

Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $55.16 to a high of $56.63. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $55.79 on volume of 888,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Grubhub Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $32.11 and a high of $87.98 and are now at $56.24, 75% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.5%.

