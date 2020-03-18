SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Goldman Sachs Gp After 10.45% Loss

Goldman Sachs Gp (NYSE:GS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $139.32 to a high of $155.97. Yesterday, the shares fell 10.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $150.00 on volume of 4.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Goldman Sachs Gp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $250.46 and the current low of $139.32 and are currently at $141.39 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.8%.

