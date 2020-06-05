SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Genuine Parts Co After 1.64% Loss

Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $70.79 to a high of $76.11. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $74.06 on volume of 341,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Genuine Parts Co share prices have been bracketed by a low of $49.68 and a high of $108.58 and are now at $73.77, 48% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.8%.

