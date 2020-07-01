SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of General Motors C After 1.73% Loss

General Motors C (NYSE:GM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $35.46 to a high of $35.84. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $35.87 on volume of 4.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, General Motors C share prices have been bracketed by a low of $33.08 and a high of $41.90 and are now at $35.36, 7% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

