SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Gartner Inc After 4.87% Loss

Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $89.68 to a high of $97.30. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $90.95 on volume of 351,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Gartner Inc share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $89.68 and a high of $171.77 and are now at $92.52. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

