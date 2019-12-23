SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Gamestop Corp-A After 2.34% Loss

Gamestop Corp-A (NYSE:GME) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $5.76 to a high of $6.06. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $5.93 on volume of 1.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Gamestop Corp-A on September 9th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $4.64. Since that recommendation, shares of Gamestop Corp-A have risen 29.2%. We continue to monitor GME for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Gamestop Corp-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $16.90 and a 52-week low of $3.15 and are now trading 86% above that low price at $5.85 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 2.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.9%.