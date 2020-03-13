SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Fortune Brands H After 2.60% Loss

Fortune Brands H (NYSE:FBHS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $47.38 to a high of $50.47. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $50.10 on volume of 1.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Fortune Brands H share prices have been bracketed by a low of $44.79 and a high of $73.28 and are now at $45.24, 1% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.3%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Fortune Brands H and will alert subscribers who have FBHS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.