SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Ford Motor Co After 9.59% Loss

Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $5.00 to a high of $5.22. Yesterday, the shares fell 9.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $5.12 on volume of 32.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Ford Motor Co share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $5.00 and a high of $10.56 and are now at $5.09. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.1% lower and 4.21% lower over the past week, respectively.