SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Ford Motor Co After 1.36% Loss

Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $5.80 to a high of $6.29. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $6.40 on volume of 39.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Ford Motor Co share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $5.80 and a high of $10.56 and are now at $5.82. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.