SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Foot Locker Inc After 4.74% Loss
Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $38.80 to a high of $39.59. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $40.06 on volume of 698,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.
Over the past year, Foot Locker Inc has traded in a range of $33.12 to $68.00 and is now at $40.91, 24% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.
