MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Fmc Corp After 2.98% Loss

Written on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 12:54pm
By David Diaz

Fmc Corp (NYSE:FMC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $73.60 to a high of $76.78. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $75.18 on volume of 555,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Fmc Corp. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Fmc Corp in search of a potential trend change.

Fmc Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $108.77 and a 52-week low of $56.77 and are now trading 28% above that low price at $72.87 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.7%.

Keywords: rebounders fmc corp

Ticker(s): FMC

Contact David Diaz

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.