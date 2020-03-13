SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of First American F After 7.15% Loss

First American F (NYSE:FAF) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $50.02 to a high of $56.06. Yesterday, the shares fell 7.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $51.44 on volume of 759,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for First American F and will alert subscribers who have FAF in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

In the past 52 weeks, First American F share prices have been bracketed by a low of $48.30 and a high of $66.78 and are now at $50.27, 4% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has remained constant.