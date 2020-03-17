SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of First American F After 4.68% Loss

First American F (NYSE:FAF) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $42.03 to a high of $45.72. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $46.55 on volume of 774,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of First American F have traded between the current low of $42.03 and a high of $66.78 and are now at $42.56. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.09% lower and 0.61% lower over the past week, respectively.