SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Fedex Corp After 8.79% Loss

Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $147.90 to a high of $152.77. Yesterday, the shares fell 8.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $161.02 on volume of 5.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Fedex Corp on October 23rd, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $155.21. Since that recommendation, shares of Fedex Corp have risen 5.2%. We continue to monitor FDX for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Over the past year, Fedex Corp has traded in a range of $137.78 to $199.32 and is now at $148.89, 8% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.16% lower and 0.86% higher over the past week, respectively.