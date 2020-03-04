SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Fair Isaac Corp After 6.55% Loss

Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $262.38 to a high of $282.27. Yesterday, the shares fell 6.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $285.23 on volume of 92,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Fair Isaac Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $177.65 and a high of $436.69 and are now at $264.38, 49% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.4% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

